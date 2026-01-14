Death toll rises to 30 after crane collapse derails train in Thailand

The number of injured has climbed to 67, said authorities.

Crane Collapse Derails Train in Thailand, 22 Dead and 30 Injured



- At least 22 people were killed and over 30 injured after a passenger train derailed in Thailand on Wednesday morning.



The accident happened in Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, about 230 km northeast of Bangkok.

Earlier, it was reported that the accident took place on Wednesday in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, 230km (143 miles) northeast of Bangkok. The train was headed from the Thai capital to Ubon Ratchathani province. The crane was being used to build an elevated track as part of a joint Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project, according to reports. It fell onto the moving train, causing it to derail and briefly catch fire.