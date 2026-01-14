EN
    Death toll rises to 30 after crane collapse derails train in Thailand

    15:44, 14 January 2026

    The death toll from a crane collapse that derailed a passenger train in northeastern Thailand has risen to 30, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

    Photo credit: Xinhua

    The number of injured has climbed to 67, said authorities.

    Photo credit: Xinhua
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Earlier, it was reported that the accident took place on Wednesday in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, 230km (143 miles) northeast of Bangkok. The train was headed from the Thai capital to Ubon Ratchathani province. The crane was being used to build an elevated track as part of a joint Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project, according to reports. It fell onto the moving train, causing it to derail and briefly catch fire.

