Death toll rises to 23 after heavy rains, landslides in S. Korea

Authorities discovered the bodies of three people missing in the southern county of Sancheong and another in the northern county of Gapyeong after heavy downpours battered the country between Wednesday and Sunday, according to the ministry's daily safety notice.

With the discovery, the number of those missing decreased to five from nine.

By region, 13 people have been killed in South Gyeongsang Province, six in Gyeonggi Province, three in South Chungcheong Province and one in the southwestern city of Gwangju.

The government is now focusing on recovery efforts, with 50.7 percent of the 12,791 public facilities and private property reported damaged having undergone emergency restoration work.

A total of 15,649 people have taken shelter due to the heavy rains through Saturday, with 2,243 people yet to return to their homes.

A heat wave has swept the country after last week's downpours, with 136 heat-related patients having been reported as of Tuesday. A total of 24,467 livestock have also died, including 2,388 pigs.

