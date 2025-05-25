Death toll jumps to 19 in Pakistan from heavy rains

Torrential rains accompanied by strong winds and lightning struck northeastern Punjab and northwestern Khyber Phaktunkhwa (KP) provinces, causing dilapidated houses to collapse, knocking off power and inundating low-lying areas.

All 19 deaths have been reported from Punjab, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Most fatalities were reported from the provincial capital of Lahore, and in the Jehlum, Sialkot and Muzaffaragarh districts.

Several motorways were also closed to traffic because of severe weather and low visibility.

In KP, massive rains and windstorms caused damage to infrastructure and standing crops, apart from downed trees, utility poles and billboards.

Several mud and dilapidated houses were also damaged by the rain and storm.

No casualty, however, was reported in the province.

On Friday, weather authorities issued a warning about strong winds, dust storms and the possibility of rain in parts of Punjab and KP.​​​​​​​

Earlier, it was reported that heavy rains in Sri Lanka claimed 2 lives, left 3 missing.