Death toll in Typhoon Bualoi in Vietnam climbs to 19 as thousands displaced: Report

The Agriculture and Environment Ministry said that so far, 19 people have died, 13 are missing and 88 people are injured, according to Vietnam News.

It said that heavy rains, strong winds and floods also caused damage to houses in Ha Tinh and Nghe An regions as more than 105,000 homes were unroofed or destroyed and also damaged rice and crops.

Airlines canceled 42 flights and 51 others were delayed at four airports, including Da Nang, Phu Bai, Dong Hoi, and Tho Xuan.

On Monday, Typhoon Bualoi made landfall in northern central Vietnam, bringing rains and floods, while authorities evacuated more than 30,000 people to safe places.

The development of Bualoi, also known as "storm No.10,” shows that this is the fastest-moving storm ever in the East Sea.

It took the storm more than two days, from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, to travel more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and directly impact the mainland of the country's northern and central regions.

Last week, Tropical Storm Bualoi also killed at least 26 people and affected more than two million people in the Philippines.

The storm followed Super Typhoon Ragasa, which left more than 20 people dead in Taiwan and the Philippines.

It was earlier reported, 4 dead, over 120 missing after Typhoon Ragasa hits Taiwan.