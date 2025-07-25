Death toll in Thailand rises to 14 in border clashes with Cambodia: official
09:39, 25 July 2025
Fourteen Thai people were killed and 46 others injured in military clashes near the Thailand-Cambodia border as of 9:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, the deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Health said, Xinhua reports.
Cambodia had not released any information on its casualties as of Thursday evening.
The situation escalated following skirmishes that began Thursday morning. Each of the two sides blamed the other side for violating international law.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet urged the UN Security Council to convene an urgent meeting to discuss the matter.