Death toll in central Philippine landfill collapse climbs to 6

Photo credit: Xinhua

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in the Central Visayas region said 12 individuals have been rescued so far, all of whom sustained injuries, while at least 31 others remained unaccounted for as of Sunday, three days after a mountain of garbage collapsed on Thursday afternoon.

Photo credit: Xinhua

Rescue teams have been carefully removing debris using acetylene torches, backhoes, and a 50-ton crane, while managing hazards posed by unstable trash mounds that continue to emit methane and carbon gases, authorities said.

Photo credit: Xinhua

"Response teams remain on high alert and committed to exhausting all efforts to locate the missing and ensure the safety of everyone involved. Continuous updates will be provided as operations progress," the BFP-Cebu City said.

Qazinform earlier reported, search and rescue operations continued last Friday for at least 38 missing people feared trapped after a landfill in the central Philippine city of Cebu collapsed on Thursday, killing one person and injuring several others.