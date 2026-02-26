Death toll in Brazil rainstorms rises to 46

The hardest-hit city, Juiz de Fora, accounts for 40 of the fatalities, while the neighboring municipality of Uba has reported six deaths. Authorities added that 19 individuals remain missing in Juiz de Fora and two in Uba.

Approximately 3,000 people in Juiz de Fora and 26 in Uba have been left homeless, while 400 and 178 residents, respectively, have been evacuated due to the risk of landslides and flooding.

The municipal authorities of both Juiz de Fora and Matias Barbosa have declared a state of public calamity to access federal resources and expedite emergency responses. Classes across municipal schools have been suspended.

The heavy rainfall, which intensified on Monday afternoon, has caused rivers to overflow, leading to the closure of bridges and an underpass, along with fallen trees and blocked roads. February has already become the wettest month on record in Juiz de Fora, with precipitation levels more than double the historical average.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed solidarity with the victims and rescue teams, while Minas Gerais Governor Romeu Zema declared three days of official mourning in the state. The Ministry of Defense is supporting emergency efforts with troop deployments for cleanup, debris removal, logistical aid, temporary shelters and helicopter-assisted humanitarian operations.

On Tuesday the death toll from heavy rains in Brazil's southeastern state of Minas Gerais rose to 30, with 39 people missing.