Death toll from tropical disease outbreak in northern Australia climbs to 31

According to the latest data from the health department in Queensland, there were four new cases reported in the past week: one in Townsville and three in the city of Cairns, taking the total number of reported cases in the state this year to 221, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported Wednesday.

The latest fatality from the soil-borne disease melioidosis in Queensland was reported in the past week.

Melioidosis is a rare tropical disease that is spread through contact with bacteria found in soil and groundwater in northern Australia and Southeast Asia. After heavy rainfall, the bacteria can become airborne.

Record-breaking rains and widespread flooding hit Townsville, Cairns and surrounding areas in February.

According to the director of public health in Townsville, Dr. Steven Donohue, reports of new cases had died down significantly as the weather dried up.

"So far as we can see, the outbreak that we've had this year is probably over," he said.

