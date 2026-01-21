Death toll from shopping mall fire in Pakistan rises to 60

The bodies were recovered from the mezzanine floor of the shopping mall, senior police official Syed Asad Raza told Xinhua, adding that several people are still missing and a search operation is continuing to recover them.

He said that the rescue efforts are being carried out using sophisticated machines, and debris is being removed from the collapsed sections of the building.

The official said that the rescue workers are facing difficulties reaching some parts of the building due to smoke and heat inside the damaged structure, adding that one part of the building is cleared and the other two parts are being combed to rescue people under the rubble.

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi said that an investigation into the incident has been launched as authorities look into the fire from multiple angles.

As previously reported, the blaze erupted late Saturday night at Gul Plaza, a multi-storey shopping mall located on MA Jinnah Road, which houses over 1,200 shops. It was brought under control after more than 24 hours of firefighting on Sunday.