Death toll from earthquake in Indonesia climbs to 111, over 176,000 displaced

Berton Panjaitan, head of the communications center at Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), said in a written statement that 176,621 people are currently staying in temporary shelters following the magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck the region on Aug. 15.

According to Panjaitan, a total of 8,193 aftershocks have been recorded across the province since the initial tremor.

The disaster toll has also increased, with confirmed fatalities rising to 111, while the number of injured reached 1,678, he said.

Relief operations and aid distribution remain underway in the hardest-hit areas across East Nusa Tenggara, home to the prominent tourist hub of Labuan Bajo, where the earthquake damaged more than 36,000 homes and public buildings.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Ibaraki Prefecture, shaking eastern Japan, including Tokyo, and injuring at least 37 people.