Death toll climbs to 12 in shipwreck off Northern Cyprus

“As a result of the work carried out last night, we reached two more female bodies. Thus, the number of bodies recovered from a depth of 554 meters has risen to four. The number of people who have died is now 12,” Ustel said.

Ustel made the announcement at a news conference at Girne Port, where he provided an update on the search and rescue operation.

Search and rescue efforts remain underway as authorities work to locate 16 missing people.

The vessel sank Sunday while traveling from Girne Port toward Tasucu, Türkiye.

Earlier, it was reported that one vessel is feared sunk and 10 crew members are missing after two Turkish-flagged commercial ships collided in the Sea of Marmara early Wednesday morning.