David Shirokoradov wins Muay Thai World Championship gold in Kosovo

Shirokoradov received a warm welcome upon his return to Astana International Airport, where he was greeted by his parents, relatives, friends, and representatives of the sports community.

Photo credit: Akimat of Astana

The championships brought together more than 350 athletes from 60 countries. Competing in the 57 kg weight class in the Elite (Class A) division, Shirokoradov claimed the world title after defeating opponents from Azerbaijan and the UAE.

Photo credit: Akimat of Astana

Shirokoradov is a Candidate for Master of Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Muay Thai and is coached by Nurtaza Dzhumakhanov.

Kazakhstan finished first in the overall team standings in Class A. The national team also placed third overall in the wai kru, mai muay, and muay thai tatami disciplines.

Earlier, Qazinform reported XDS Astana’s Malucelli won stage 2 of Tour of Taihu Lake, took overall lead.