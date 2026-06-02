David Loria steps down as KFF Vice President

In a statement posted on social media, Loria said that KFF President Marat Omarov had invited him to continue serving as vice president. However, the two sides held differing views on the future development of Kazakh football.

Loria noted that his time at the federation had been an important stage in his professional career and provided valuable management experience in addressing key challenges facing football in Kazakhstan.

“I will continue working for the benefit of sport and use the experience I have gained to contribute to the development of our sector,” he said.

Loria also thanked his colleagues for their cooperation and expressed gratitude to fans for supporting Kazakh football, wishing success to the national teams and domestic clubs.

Earlier, the Head of State decreed to appoint Roman Sklyar as the Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, relieving him of his previous post.