David Loria named General Secretary of Kazakhstan Football Federation

David Loria is a former football player of the Kazakhstan national team and a graduate of the UEFA MIP program. He is currently a deputy of the Astana city maslikhat. He was awarded the Kurmet order for his contribution to the development of the country’s social sphere.

During his career, David Loria played for clubs such as Zhenis, Esil, Shakhter Karagandy, Halmstads (Sweden), Spartak Nalchik (Russia), Astana, Irtysh, Çaykur Rizespor (Türkiye), Kairat, Karshiyaka (Türkiye), and Ordabasy. He also represented the Kazakhstan national team, earning 47 caps and setting a record for the most appearances by a goalkeeper in the national team.

In 1999, he played for the Kazakhstan U-20 national team in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Nigeria.

After retiring from football, David Loria took on leadership roles at FC Astana, the Astana Football Federation, and the Super Bol project.

From 2019 to 2022, he pursued a master's degree in sports management through the UEFA MIP program — UEFA Executive Master for International Players.

