The SDA, which represents retail workers, expects some stores to close.

In a message to members, the union said it had yet to learn which stores could close. The impact on individual jobs also remains unclear.

“Voluntary administration does not automatically mean David Jones will go into liquidation,” the SDA said.

Administrators will assess the business and decide how to proceed, the union explained.

The SDA pledged to represent members facing changes to their jobs, hours or workplaces. It said it would work to protect employee entitlements and keep members employed.

David Jones opened its doors in 1838 and marks its 188th anniversary this year. The company describes itself as the world’s longest continuously operating department store.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Australian tech company Canva’s restructuring would affect 22% of its staff.