Data, innovation, and investment: How Kazakhstan is strengthening its geophysics sector

According to Amanbayev, modern airborne instruments such as gravimetry and radiometry enable much more accurate subsurface target identification, allowing scientists to determine shape and depth in ways that were previously impossible. He emphasized that these technologies have applications not only in mining, but also in oil and gas, geothermal energy, groundwater management, construction, and even archaeology.

Photo credit: Kemal Amanbayev / Kazinform

Reflecting on the field’s evolution, he noted that while Soviet geology “was one of the best in the world,” it was limited by the methods of its time. For example, drilling could result in the loss of up to 40% of the core sample, compared with today’s recovery rates of 95–99%.

He explained that advances in digital and analytical tools now allow geologists to “reconstruct subsurface structures with greater accuracy and confidence.” The adoption of digital technologies and artificial intelligence, he said, marked a turning point, as they enable rapid reprocessing and reinterpretation of data, depending on the expertise of the geologist.

Modern exploration, he added, relies not only on drones and geophysics but also on core orientation technologies that establish the position of veins and fractures. Drawing an analogy with medicine, he compared airborne surveys to diagnostic imaging: just as MRI, ultrasound, and X-rays provide a comprehensive picture of the body, airborne geophysics allows researchers to collect “four or five datasets in one flight,” saving both time and resources.

Artificial intelligence supports this process by detecting anomalies, integrating geophysics, satellite imagery, and maps, and flagging potential targets that “the human eye might miss.” Yet Amanbayev cautioned that AI results must always be verified by experts, as false positives are possible.

Photo credit: discoveryalert.com.au

He also stressed that access to reliable geological data remains a cornerstone of development: “Data works like marketing — it attracts investors, creates jobs, and boosts the entire economy.” International experience, he noted, shows that government-funded exploration programs often lead to rapid discoveries, and similar approaches in Kazakhstan could unlock new opportunities.

When discussing the investment climate, Amanbayev pointed to organizations like the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), which provides English common law arbitration, tax incentives, and visa support. Referring to the 2018 mining legislation as an example of reform that introduced clear licensing procedures and enhanced sector attractiveness, he noted that the implementation of proven international practices provides a solid foundation for growth.

Looking ahead, Amanbayev emphasized that a single breakthrough could transform perceptions of Kazakhstan’s resource potential. “One world-class discovery in Kazakhstan could attract many companies and bring the industry to the next stage,” he said. In the meantime, he believes the focus should remain on advancing geology as a science, investing in high-resolution data collection, and utilizing cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and airborne geophysics.

Another issue that Amanbayev characterized as global rather than local is the shortage of qualified specialists. A skills gap is emerging as experienced geologists retire, while many young people choose to work in digital industries.

In his view, universities and government agencies need to attract young specialists by demonstrating the industry’s relevance to the green energy transition. He highlighted the upcoming opening of the first overseas branch of the Colorado School of Mines in Kazakhstan as a milestone for education and research.

When asked how to inspire the next generation, Amanbayev described geology as both a scientific challenge and a rewarding career. “The ability to find something hidden underground that you don’t even see — that is fascinating,” he said.

He added that strong demand, promising potential, and competitive salaries should encourage more students to consider this career path. His advice to young professionals is simple: “Be very curious, be a lifelong learner, and always improve your competence.” With access to global datasets and digital tools, he noted, aspiring geologists today have more opportunities than ever to self-educate and develop competitive skills.

