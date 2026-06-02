Dangerous karakurt spiders threaten Bayanaul Park again

The eggs were found in the territory of the Bayanaul State National Nature Park and the Toraygyr rural district, in the 6th quarter of the Zhasybay forestry.

“The dangerous spiders have spread across an area of about 2-3 hectares on the northern rocky shore of Lake Toraigyr. No adult female karakurts have yet been found. During winter, they hide in rock crevices and emerge with warmer weather, as eggs begin to hatch with rising temperatures. Because the area is a protected natural zone, chemical treatment is prohibited. Instead, the eggs will be collected manually, placed in special containers, and destroyed by burning. Elimination work is scheduled to begin in the coming days,” Murat Zhassulan, a researcher from the Park’s science and monitoring department, explained.

Black widows have been detected in the National Park’s territory for the fourth year in a row. In 2023, the employees of the park collected and destroyed 1,593 egg sacs and 356 female black widows, and in 2024 - 523 egg sacs and 124 female black widows.

In August of the same year, a state of emergency of natural character was declared in Bayanaul due to the karakurt invasion.

485 camels were bitten by black widow spiders in Atyrau region in June-July 2024 which led to death of 90 animals.