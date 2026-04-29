Czech PM to pay official visit to Uzbekistan

In accordance with the visit program, high-level talks will be held in Tashkent, during which prospects for further development of multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and the Czech Republic will be considered.

The focus will be on expanding mutual trade and deepening cooperation in mechanical engineering, green energy, chemistry, pharmaceuticals, and transportation. Issues of interaction in the cultural, humanitarian, and educational spheres will also be discussed.

An exchange of views on international issues, including mutual support for multilateral platforms, will also take place.

Following the meeting, the signing of a package of bilateral documents is expected.

As part of the visit program, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš will also attend the Uzbekistan – Czech Republic Business Forum.

As it was reported, Andrej Babiš arrived in Astana for an official visit on Tuesday, April 28. More about the Czech Prime Minister's trip to Kazakhstan is available here.