Cyclones to bring widespread weather shifts across Kazakhstan

In the coming days, unstable weather patterns are expected in most regions of the country, with precipitation forecast in the form of rain and snow.

From 5th to 6th March, the southern and southeastern parts of Kazakhstan are bracing for heavy precipitation (rain and snow).

Northern regions will see snowstorms. In the southern part of Kazakhstan, daytime air temperatures will gradually rise.

In addition, patchy fog, strong winds, and black ice are anticipated across the country.