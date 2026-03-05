EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Cyclones to bring widespread weather shifts across Kazakhstan

    02:46, 5 March 2026

    As the calendar spring begins, weather patterns in Kazakhstan will be driven by a sequence of cyclones from the northwest, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet National Weather Service.

    warm weather
    Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Qazinform

    In the coming days, unstable weather patterns are expected in most regions of the country, with precipitation forecast in the form of rain and snow.

    From 5th to 6th March, the southern and southeastern parts of Kazakhstan are bracing for heavy precipitation (rain and snow).

    Northern regions will see snowstorms. In the southern part of Kazakhstan, daytime air temperatures will gradually rise.

    In addition, patchy fog, strong winds, and black ice are anticipated across the country.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Snow rains Wind Fog Black ice
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All