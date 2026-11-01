The storm developed from a tropical disturbance northeast of Samoa and the Cook Islands. The Fiji Meteorological Service began issuing updates on November 15. Xavier intensified rapidly over warm ocean waters, where sea surface temperatures reached 29 degrees Celsius and wind shear was minimal.

NASA satellite imagery captured Xavier on November 17, when forecasters estimated its maximum sustained winds at around 195 km/h. Later that day, winds peaked at 220 km/h, making it a Category 5 storm on the regional cyclone intensity scale and a Category 4 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Xavier formed unusually far east, near the northern Cook Islands. Its development coincided with El Niño conditions that have persisted in the Pacific since June. Research indicates that tropical cyclone activity in the Southwest Pacific tends to shift northeast during El Niño years, which can also favor unusually rapid storm intensification.

The cyclone damaged homes and disrupted power supplies in the northern Cook Islands. However, after encountering dry air and less favorable wind shear conditions, it gradually weakened as it moved westward, reducing the threat to Samoa and American Samoa.

Xavier was the second named storm of the Southwest Pacific season, following Wati in October. Storm activity in the basin typically peaks in February.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Northwest Pacific had seen an unusually active storm season, with Super Typhoon In-fa developing an unusually large eye near the Mariana Islands, while the remnants of Typhoon Champi moved toward Alaska.