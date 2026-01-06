EN
    Cyclone to bring snow and blizzards across Kazakhstan Jan 6

    01:15, 6 January 2026

    Most parts of Kazakhstan will be affected by a cyclone and atmospheric fronts on January 6, leading to snow and blizzards, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Heavy snow is expected in northern areas.

    Rain mixed with snow is forecast in western regions.

    Only southwestern and southern areas will see dry weather tomorrow.

    Meteorologists also warn of fog, icy roads, and strong winds across much of the country

    Kazhydromet Regions Kazakhstan Weather in Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
