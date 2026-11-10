Cyclone to bring rain, snow and strong winds across most of Kazakhstan Nov 10

Heavy rain and snowfall are forecast in the southern and eastern regions. Dry conditions are predicted for western areas only, under the influence of an anticyclone ridge.

Strong winds and fog are expected across the country, and black ice will form on the roads in the northern and central regions.

A high fire danger is forecast in western Atyrau region; western, southern and eastern parts of Almaty region; southern and central parts of Zhetysu region; northern Kyzylorda region; northern, southern and eastern parts of Zhambyl region; and southern Abai region.

The met service also warns of extremely high fire danger in Kyzylorda region, southern Aktobe region, and eastern Zhetysu region.