Cycling boom in Austria helps cut harmful emissions

Recent figures show that electric bicycles accounted for approximately 57.2 percent of total bicycle sales in Austria in 2024—equivalent to around 226,000 units—placing the country among the highest in Europe in terms of e-bike adoption.

Austria’s bicycle market revenues remained strong, maintaining a level of €1.055 billion for the fourth consecutive year in which bicycle sales exceeded the €1 billion mark.

Günther Rossmannit, Head of Fashion and Lifestyle Retail at the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, noted that around 500,000 bicycles are sold in Austria each year. He attributed the boom in cycling and the growing demand for electric bikes to several key factors, including government investment in cycling infrastructure. This includes the construction of safe, dedicated bike lanes, expansion of electric charging stations, and a government initiative to subsidise bicycle maintenance and repair costs.

He also highlighted increasing environmental awareness among citizens, who view cycling as a climate-friendly, cost-effective and faster alternative for commuting in congested urban areas.

In the Austrian capital, Vienna, bicycles play an increasingly prominent role in urban mobility. The number of cyclists on the city’s streets has steadily increased over recent years, with bike trips now accounting for 10 percent of total daily transportation.

