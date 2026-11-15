That is just one of many requirements in the department's model specifications. N-VA MP Andy Pieters has criticised the government's overregulation. "I can't imagine the minister (CD&V minister Jo Brouns, ed.) agreeing to deny young people the option of choosing chips in every catering restaurant. It's high time to rein things in," Pieters said.

The department of Agriculture and Fisheries has published three new model specifications for catering. The documents, which run to 95 pages in total, contain numerous requirements and recommendations on what young people, adults and older people should ideally have on their plates.

The aim is to encourage people to choose sustainable and healthy food. But, according to N-VA MP Andy Pieters, good intentions have gone too far, and what we now have is "a machine of consultants, communications and preachy behavioural nudging".

For example, plant-based food is promoted in part because it is "inclusive" of all guests and takes account of "various religious or cultural dietary requirements".

At the same time, the document suggests avoiding fried potatoes for young people. "Student restaurants that follow these specifications will therefore have to take chips off their menus. How out of touch is that?" Pieters said. The suggestion has raised the N-VA politician's eyebrows, especially as just a few days ago, during Chip Week, the minister responsible, Jo Brouns, emphasised the importance of our chip culture and local potato growers.

"From the milk in our coffee to the chips in student restaurants, the Flemish administration apparently wants to have its say on everything. It even uses religious inclusivity as an argument to steer people towards plant-based meals. This is simply counterproductive," Pieters concluded.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Belgium was down in the Global Climate Ranking as transport emissions keep rising.