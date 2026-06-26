Curaçao falls as Pepe’s brace sends Côte d'Ivoire into World Cup knockouts

Nicolas Pepe opened the scoring in the seventh minute after Yan Diomande gained possession on the edge of the penalty area and provided a low cross, which the Villarreal forward tapped in from close range, giving Côte d’Ivoire an early lead.

Côte d’Ivoire controlled much of the match after taking the lead, while Curaçao struggled to create clear-cut chances. Tahith Chong came closest for the tournament debutants before half-time with a powerful effort that just cleared the crossbar, while captain Leandro Bacuna fired wide after weaving past two defenders.

Pepe sealed the victory in the 64th minute, finishing with his left foot following a quick pass from Ibrahim Sangare.

Côte d’Ivoire’s victory secured their position as Group E runners-up, and they are set to face the Group I runners-up in Dallas on June 30.

History for Côte d'Ivoire 🇨🇮



Les Éléphants have qualified for the @FIFAWorldCup knockout stage for the first time, following their 2-0 win over Curaçao ✅ pic.twitter.com/aXLBfPzrgP — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 25, 2026

For Curaçao, the loss marked the end of its debut World Cup campaign, as the team exited the tournament.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that South Africa had defeated South Korea 1-0, with Thapelo Maseko’s second-half strike, to reach the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time in the country’s history.