Culture Minister Balayeva highlights achievements of Kazakh museums

Balayeva said that there are 275 museums in Kazakhstan and highlighted the key role they play in preserving the rich cultural-historic and archeological heritage of the country.

She noted: “The country’s museums boast over 4.5 million exhibits, including unique artifacts such as the Golden Man, the Taksay Princess as well as the rare instruments made by great masters Stradivari and Guarneri.

With the Head of State’s support and attention, this year two Kazakhstani museums were granted the status of national – the Central State Museum and the State Museum of Arts named after Abylkhan Kasteev, confirming their significance and contribution to the country’s cultural heritage. Open-air museums such as Otyrar, Sauran, necropolises in Mangystau are not only places of pilgrimage but also scientific and education centers, providing access to history in its authentic form. Our museums are also research, education and restoration centers, which carefully preserving the memory of generations offer dialogue between the past and the present, said the Minister.

Kazakhstani museums boasted up to 6.6 million visitors as well as boosted international cooperation with museums of China, Germany and Russia last year.

Earlier it was reported that Almaty museums had been recognized the best in the Turkic world.