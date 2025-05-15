Culture Minister Balayeva extends Family Day greetings to Kazakhstanis

Noting that Kazakhstan is home to 6.2 million families, Balayeva said that “Kazakhstan protects motherhood and childhood, creates conditions for a decent, safe and stable life”.

Special attention is being given to young married couples by supporting them as well as fostering knowledge and confidence. Work is ongoing to improve the legislation relating to women and children’s protection, reads her post on Facebook.

Balayeva highlighted that there are 112 Family Support Centers in Kazakhstan, providing psychological, legal and social assistance.

Kazakhstan started the call for applications for Mereili otbasy national competition among families nationwide as well as launched social network challenges to mark the International Family Day.