Culture Minister Balayeva announces initiatives as part of 10-day Children's Day celebration

The 10-day celebration themed Otbasy – tarbiye bastauy highlights the important role strong family connections and conscious parenting play in child development.

Balayeva said: “A close-knit family and the love of parents play a crucial role in our lives… The family is essential in moral, personality and talent development”.

The sociological data indicates 90% of Kazakhstanis find parenting an important part of people’s lives, whereas 85% believe a parent-child relationship is key to family well-being.

Minister Balayeva noted the positive outcomes of the One-Stop-Service pilot project, leading to nearly 50 criminal cases, especially child sexual abuse ones. Up to 700 women and children were provided with legal and psychological aid.

The country also initiated the Children of Kazakhstan program aimed at advancing traditional family values, protecting and supporting children as well as the Academy of Parents, which offers the best international and national practices to enhance parenting.

