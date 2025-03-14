Croatia's FM to pay official visit to Kazakhstan

The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations, as well as the implementation of agreements reached during talks between the foreign ministers of the two countries in Zagreb last November. Special attention was given to strengthening political dialogue and economic ties.

They also exchanged views on a number of topical issues on the regional and global agenda, as well as on cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the UN, OSCE, Council of Europe, and other international organizations.

Gordan Grlić Radman confirmed the Croatian side’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan and announced his intention to visit Astana at the end of April this year.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had opened two new honorary consulates in Croatia. The consulate in Opatija serves the Primorsko-Goranska and Istria counties, while the consulate in Split serves the Split-Dalmatian County.