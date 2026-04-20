Crime prevention to become a shared task of state and society – PM Bektenov

The Prime Minister noted that the Law “On Crime Prevention,” signed by the Head of State at the end of last year, expanded the list of entities responsible for prevention and the composition of the Commission.

“The Constitution adopted at the nationwide eferendum enshrines “Law and Order” as a fundamental principle aimed at strengthening the rule of law, ensuring public safety, and promoting “zero tolerance” for offenses. One of the legislative innovations is the involvement of all government agencies, citizens, and local communities in crime prevention,” said Bektenov.

The Prime Minister stressed that the Commission’s future work will focus on implementing and consolidating this constitutional principle. The concept is designed to unite the efforts of state agencies and civil society institutions in building a comprehensive crime prevention system, with key elements including early warning, interagency cooperation, and development of security infrastructure.

Measures adopted under the Action Plan include:

The new Law “On Crime Prevention” entered into force on March 2, 2026.

Biometric identification of mobile subscribers introduced to combat online fraud, along with signing of the UN Convention on Cybercrime.

Approval of a plan to combat domestic violence and rules for psychological assistance to aggressors; about 1,000 citizens received psychological correction last year.

Criminal liability introduced for stalking and forced marriage.

Measures to prevent repeat offenses through electronic monitoring of previously convicted persons.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, these reforms reduced crime in Kazakhstan by 6% last year and by 9% in the first quarter of this year. However, Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov pointed to issues requiring stronger measures in several regions, including police infrastructure, traffic violation monitoring systems, and communications.

Bektenov emphasized the need to strengthen law enforcement resources, instructed akimats to conduct detailed analysis, and ensure full implementation of measures this year.

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva reported on public legal education efforts, while Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev outlined steps to protect personal data, including higher fines for cybersecurity violations, biometric authentication for operators, anti-fraud centers, and SIM card regulation.

The Prime Minister called for stronger measures against online fraud, faster implementation of the “Digital Policeman” project, expansion of cyber-volunteering, and training of specialists. He also instructed completion of work on ratifying the Council of Europe Convention on Cybercrime.

The Ministry of Health has been instructed to expand psychological correction programs for individuals prone to violence and to improve access to crisis center services.

The Prime Minister emphasized that one of the priority areas for local akimats should be the construction of facilities for police authorities, including through public-private partnership mechanisms. The responsibility of local executive bodies is to ensure safety within populated areas.

Bektenov concluded by instructing the Ministry of Internal Affairs to strengthen coordination for effective implementation of the Public Safety Concept.