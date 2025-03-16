РУ
Crew Dragon spacecraft docks with ISS — NASA

14:32, 16 March 2025

The Crew Dragon spacecraft of the SpaceX company with Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov as part of the Crew-10 crew docked with the International Space Station (ISS), the broadcast is being conducted on the website of US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), TASS reports.

Crew Dragon
Photo credit: SpaceX

The docking took place at 00:04 a.m. GMT (07:04 a.m. Moscow time). The journey from the launch pad of the US Space Force base at Cape Canaveral (Florida) to the orbital station took the crew about 28 hours.

Peskov was accompanied into orbit by US astronauts Anne McClain (commander), Nicole Ayers (pilot), and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Takuya Onishi (mission specialist).

Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov and astronauts Nick Hague, Williams and Wilmore will leave the ISS aboard the Crew Dragon in mid-March.

As it was reported, the  Crew Dragon spacecraft has taken off to the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, March 14.

