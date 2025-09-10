CPC pays nearly 180 mln roubles over oil spill

Russia’s Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources (Rosprirodnadzor) has completed its assessment of the spill’s consequences. Based on a survey of the affected area, laboratory testing, and information provided by response teams, the agency calculated the amount of damage.

The regulator determined that during cleanup operations, the volume of irretrievable losses amounted to 8.43 cubic meters, or 6.7 tons of oil, the company stated.

CPC received a compensation demand on September 8 and settled it in full two days later, the company added.

Earlier, it was reported a minor oil spill occurred at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) marine terminal during loading operations onto a tanker via its SPM-2 facility.