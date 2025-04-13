Council of Europe hosts roundtable meeting on democratic reforms in Kazakhstan

Those attending the meeting, which centered on democratic reforms in Kazakhstan, were the representatives of parliamentary communities of the European Union, experts, political scientists and journalists.

In her speech Elvira Azimova touched upon the process of strengthening supremacy of the Constitution in Kazakhstan, development of the institution of constitutional control and the role of judicial authorities in the protection of human rights and freedoms. She also spoke on human rights agenda, ensuring the independence of judicial authorities, anti-corruption policy and international cooperation in promoting democratic values.

European participants expressed their opinions and evaluation of Kazakhstan's institutional reforms and backed further dialogue with the Constitutional Court.

Zsolt Németh, the General PACE rapporteur on Kazakhstan, shared his opinion on the topic as well. The Hungarian parliamentarian said that he plans to visit Kazakhstan in May to make a report on our country for the Council of Europe.

"The Council of Europe backs existing cooperation with Kazakhstan on many levels. The most important probably is that the Committee of Ministers has adopted a cooperation program for 2024-2027 with your country. But now the Political Affairs Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly decided to prepare a report about cooperation between our countries. And I have been entrusted to be a rapporteur and for that reason I am planning to visit Astana, Almaty in May," Zsolt Németh said.

"I have to tell you that we are impressed by many reforms which have taken place [in Kazakhstan -edit]. The principle of "Strong President, Influential Parliament and Accountable Government" is in practice working in your country. I am Hungarian, and as you know, there are kipchaks in Hungary. They are a bridge between our countries. As the Central Asia is an important bridge between Asia and Europe, I hope we can strengthen this friendship and collaboration in the future," he emphasized.