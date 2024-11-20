COP29. Kyrgyzstan actively promotes agenda of sustainable development of mountain regions

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said that in the course of the meeting, Baisalov noted that the successful holding of such a significant event contributes to strengthening global cooperation in the fight against climate change.

“The Kyrgyz Republic emphasizes its commitment to international climate commitments and readiness to contribute to global efforts to protect the environment,” Edil Baisalov assured.

In turn, Mukhtar Babayev emphasized the active participation of the Kyrgyz delegation in the event. He paid special attention to the national pavilion of Kyrgyzstan, calling it one of the brightest areas of the conference.

Deputy Head of the Kyrgyz Cabinet Edil Baisalov also held a number of bilateral meetings with representatives of other countries to discuss issues of sustainable development and strengthening international cooperation.

In addition, he took part in a number of plenary meetings, side events and thematic sessions of the conference dedicated to global climate challenges, including climate finance, water resources and transition to a low-carbon economy.

The Kyrgyz delegation at the COP26 actively promotes the agenda of sustainable development of mountain regions and seeks to attract the attention of the world community to this issue.