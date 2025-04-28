Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in healthcare discussed in Astana

The parties discussed the implementation of agreements reached between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in healthcare, in particular, conducting joint studies of the health status of the population of the Aral Sea region, holding Kazakhstan Medicine Days in Uzbekistan in 2025 and Uzbekistan Medicine Days in Kazakhstan in 2026, developing pharmaceuticals, medical tourism, training personnel, and student exchange.

The progress of the ten-year strategic cooperation program, covering all areas of bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation between the ministries of health of the two countries, was reviewed.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to continue practical cooperation to improve the health and well-being of the two countries’ population, and work on the further development of relations.

Earlier it was reported that Uzbekistan and Malaysia had discussed the launch of direct flights and tourism cooperation.