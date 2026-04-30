Construction begins on 10,000-seat football stadium in Kokshetau

The event was attended by Akmola region Governor Marat Akhmetzhanov, representatives of the developer, FC Okzhetpes management, and members of the sports community.

According to the governor, the project is being implemented in line with directives from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, given during his visit to the region in late 2025.

Football remains one of the most popular sports in the country. The arena, with a capacity of 10,000 spectators, will meet UEFA international standards. This will allow the city to host national and international competitions, said Akhmetzhanov.

The stadium will be built in Saryarka microdistrict, where construction of social infrastructure is in full swing. The project includes the construction of modern stands, sanitary areas, food courts, and facilities for people with limited mobility. In addition, a full-fledged training base is planned for FC Okzhetpes, which competes in the Kazakhstan Premier League.

Head coach Rinat Alyuetov expects the stadium to pack in crowds.

The country is experiencing a football boom, so the new stadium will not be empty. We approach every match responsibly and aim only for victory, he said.

Photo credit: Akmola regional administration

The stadium is expected to become a major attraction for residents and visitors of the city, as well as a venue not only for sports matches but also for concerts, festivals, and other large-scale events.

Currently, more than 30,000 people in the region are systematically involved in football. There are specialized departments in 18 youth sports schools, where over 1,700 young athletes are training.

Previously, Qazinform reported FIFA boosts payouts for the 2026 World Cup teams.