Constitutional values must underpin public ethics and youth upbringing — Tokayev

It is the first regional event organized by the constitutional consultative body to implement presidential directives.

The dialogue platform brought together over 1,000 community leaders, proactive women, and experts.

Opening the meeting, Yerlan Koshanov read a welcome letter from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the forum participants. In the letter, the Head of State congratulated forum attendees and highlighted the event's importance for continuity in national upbringing and public culture.

Photo: Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi

“The Constitution is a sacred document opening the path to our country’s prosperity and a compass defining our people's identity in a new era. Therefore, our paramount goal is to thoroughly explain the Constitution's core values and meaning to our citizens, especially the youth, and to promote its provisions broadly. In today's volatile, unstable, and challenging times, it is particularly important to instill in the public consciousness the values of a progressive and advanced nation, while honoring our thousand-year history and statehood traditions,” the welcome letter reads.

The President stressed that building a civilized and prosperous state begins with the dedicated work of society as a whole in the Motherland's interest.

“Together, we launched the nationwide Taza Qazaqstan initiative. Clean-up campaigns are underway across the country, and the profound meaning of this concept is gradually taking root in the minds of our citizens, particularly the youth. Thus, cleanliness is becoming an integral element of our national identity and an inviolable value of our people. We are building a Fair, Safe, Strong, and Clean Kazakhstan where law and order prevail, with special emphasis on education, science, and innovation. Implementing this vital mission requires active involvement not only from state institutions, but from all of society—each family, each citizen, community activists, educators, and volunteers. I am confident that the constructive proposals and new ideas voiced today will contribute to achieving these goals,” the Head of State's letter reads.

In his address, Yerlan Koshanov emphasized that the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi will actively support the implementation of the President's large-scale objectives. The constitutional consultative body primarily aims to unite society around the Head of State's reforms and initiatives.

“Today’s discussion is about our Motherland, families, and future. It is a dialogue on shaping a new quality of the nation through moral standards, behavioral culture, and public ethics. Along with the Constitution, profound and meaningful changes are occurring in people's consciousness and worldview. The President wants to see every Kazakhstani as an individual who respects their native language, honors traditions, respects elders, strives for knowledge, and remains open to the world. These qualities are nurtured within the family and must be reinforced through the principles of 'Law and Order,' 'Taza Qazaqstan,' and 'Adal Azamat',” Koshanov emphasized.

The Chairman of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi also highlighted that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s reforms over the past seven years have driven significant transformations across all spheres of the country's life. The new economic course has helped diversify the economy and strengthen social justice. Over this period, Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product grew from $181.7 billion to $306 billion, while per capita GDP increased from $9,800 to $15,000. Additionally, 25,000 km of highways have been constructed, along with 1,300 new schools, including 217 built under the Keleshek Mektepteri (Schools of the Future) project.

In recent years, at the Head of State's initiative, the country has implemented reforms unprecedented since Independence. Today, Kazakhstan is entering a new stage of development not only in economic and social life, but also in the cultural and spiritual sphere.

“These modernization processes culminated in the new People's Constitution. Alongside it, deep and crucial transformations are occurring in people’s hearts and minds. Reforms are changing our country today, while values will determine what it looks like fifty years from now. That's why the President is consistently establishing civic guidelines that must become an integral part of daily life,” Yerlan Koshanov emphasized.

Photo: Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi

Photo: Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi

During the forum, participants discussed a wide range of issues, including youth upbringing, the role of moral values in society, the development of education, and the promotion of a reading culture.

Natalya Dementyeva, a member of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi, raised the issue of improving day-to-day conditions in military units. In this regard, the constitutional consultative body plans to assess the situation across military units and establish measures for continuous improvements.

Photo: Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi

Another key topic was youth employment. Arman Tulkubayev, head of the Zhana Mumkindik Civic Association, presented experience from the JOLTAP project, which helps people learn in-demand professions and find work. The forum also discussed prospects for expanding the project to regions, including in empowering rural youth.

Discussions on upbringing and public values continued with speeches by Nazipa Shanai, Chairwoman of the National Union of Mothers and member of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi, and Snezhanna Imasheva, a Qurultay deputy.

Other forum participants addressed public ethics, women's rights protection, and fostering responsible civic awareness. Tatyana Muradyan, Chairwoman of the Council of Mothers at the Nairi Association of Armenian Cultural Centers of Kazakhstan, spoke on the role of ethics in shaping behavioral culture.

Photo: Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi

Public figure Anna Mohammad, a member of the Afghan Ethnocultural Association, shared insights on raising honest and responsible citizens. Concluding this section, Gulsim Iskaliyeva, head of the Amangeldy Rural Library, highlighted the importance of reading culture and the need to build a reading nation.

The forum served as a platform for open dialogue between the state and society, pairing discussion of the country's strategic development goals with concrete initiatives to strengthen public values, civic responsibility, and standards of behavior.

Photo: Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi

As previously reported, Vice President Erlan Karin chaired a national meeting on strengthening interethnic harmony and implementing President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's initiatives voiced at the first session of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi.