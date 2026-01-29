Constitutional reform steers the country into new stage of renewal, says Balayeva

According to her, the large-scale reforms, initiated by the Head of State several years ago and based on the principles of justice, legality and public trust, are obtaining the highest legal standing today.

Balayeva said that the key and only guarantor of these transformations is the Constitution – a document that is undergoing a comprehensive analysis by the expert community and will subsequently be submitted for public review.

The Kazakh minister noted ‘the future version of the Constitution is a fundamentally new document, both in terms of its significance and its political and legal content.’

It is a logical outcome of the historic decisions made in recent years and a direct response by the state to public demand for justice, the rule of law, and renewal, she said.

The minister stressed that the proposed changes do not disown the path previously taken by the country. ‘On the contrary, they systematize the accumulated experience, make it possible to correct past mistakes, and renew the results achieved, thereby ensuring continuity in state policy,’ Balayeva said.

It is precisely this approach that helps strengthen public trust and lay a solid legal foundation for the country’s further development, she noted.

