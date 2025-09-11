Conservative American commentator Charlie Kirk killed during university event

Footage posted on social media appears to depict Kirk sitting under a canopy addressing hundreds of assembled students at Utah Valley University when a sound like a gunshot rings out, Kirk recoils, and students began fleeing en masse.

A separate video taken from close to where Kirk was speaking appears to show a bullet striking Kirk's neck, followed by a sudden, massive blood loss.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that Kirk died after being shot, saying he "is no longer with us."

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie," he wrote on his Truth Social social media platform. "He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us."

A flag at the White House was lowered to half-staff to honor Kirk.

Utah Valley University confirmed that no suspect was taken into custody following the shooting, which occurred at roughly 12.20 pm (1820GMT), shortly after Kirk began speaking at the school's Orem's campus.

"Campus was immediately evacuated. Campus is closed and classes have been canceled until further notice. We are asking those still on campus to secure in place until police officers can safely escort them off campus," spokesperson Ellen Treanor said in a statement.

Treanor said the shooting is being investigated by the local Orem Police Department, university police, the FBI, and the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The Orem Police Department said it did not have comment available on the shooting.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau is "closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk."

"Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation," Patel wrote on X.

