Confidence in future: Applications to renounce Kazakh citizenship drop 40-fold

Following the meeting, the commission will submit a proposal to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to grant Kazakhstan citizenship to 255 individuals.

The commission will also recommend approval for 43 applications to renounce citizenship.

As Vice President Erlan Karin noted, the downward trend in citizenship renunciations has continued over recent years. Over the past eight years, the number of applications to renounce Kazakhstan citizenship has decreased nearly 40-fold, reflecting strong social optimism across the nation.

"As President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted, the strength of our passport is growing year by year, which points to the increasing attractiveness of our country. According to various global indices, the turquoise passport of Kazakhstan is the strongest in the region, and our citizens can visit around 80 countries visa-free," Erlan Karin said.

Moreover, Kazakhstan citizenship is becoming increasingly attractive to foreign IT professionals, business leaders, investors, scholars, and cultural figures.

"The rising prestige of our country's citizenship is the result of presidential reforms across the socio-economic and socio-political spheres, as well as the international cooperation policy pursued by the Head of State," the Vice President emphasized.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that Kazakhstan had granted citizenship to nearly 11,000 people since January.