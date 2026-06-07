Colorful hot air balloons soar above Kazakhstan's Kaskelen

This year’s festival brought together participants from Kazakhstan, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Russia, and Uzbekistan.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

The event features 29 hot air balloons with capacities ranging from four to sixteen passengers. Among them are several uniquely shaped balloons, including one designed as an owl.

According to Kuanyshbek Mirambekuly, chief of Almaty region’s tourism department, preparations for such an event begin a year in advance.

“International balloon festivals have been held in the Almaty region before. I am confident this will become a tradition and attract not only domestic tourists but also visitors from abroad,” he said.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

Mirambekuly noted that during the balloon festival held in Konayev in 2023, hotels, restaurants, cottages, resorts, and hostels were fully booked not only in the city itself but also in nearby communities.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

“Projects like these create jobs, even if temporarily. They provide employment for event organizers, technical specialists, performers, and many others. Such events benefit not only tourism but the regional economy as a whole,” he added.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

Among the international participants is Batyr (Ganbaatar) Davaatseren from Mongolia. A former police officer, he became interested in ballooning and later trained as a pilot. He is currently the first and only hot air balloon pilot in Mongolia and has accumulated nearly 290 flight hours over six years.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

Another participant, Almaz Adambay from Taraz, joined ballooning after a career in medicine. A paramedic by profession, he completed pilot training in Karaganda and now has three years of flying experience, including participation in an international festival in Uzbekistan.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

Rakhim Kazybayev, Vice President of Kazakhstan Ballooning Federation, who has logged more than 150 flight hours over seven years, explained how to become a balloon pilot in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

According to him, almost anyone can become a hot air balloon pilot, provided they meet health requirements and successfully complete training. Candidates undergo medical examinations, psychological assessments, and flight instruction. To qualify for commercial operations, pilots must independently accumulate at least 50 flight hours.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

Hot air balloon flights are currently available in Almaty, Oskemen, Karaganda, and Astana. Commercial flights operate year-round - during summer in the early morning or evening, and during winter also in daytime hours when weather conditions permit. The main restrictions are strong winds, high temperatures, and precipitation.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

All balloon inspections and certifications are carried out within Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

Festival organizer Natalya Rastoropnova said this year's venue was selected based on pilots’ recommendations.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

In addition to balloon flights, visitors can enjoy giant kite shows, food courts, camping facilities, and family entertainment programs. A dedicated children's area offers workshops, trampolines, and animation activities.

The event includes a special experience allowing guests to propose marriage during a balloon flight.

More than 700 people are involved in organizing and running the event, including pilots, technical specialists, volunteers, law enforcement personnel, and security staff.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy /Kazinform

Tourists from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and other countries are also attending the festival.

Kazakhstan held its first balloon festival in 2017, which attracted more than 20,000 visitors. The second edition took place in Konayev in 2023, drawing over 60,000 attendees in just two days.

The 2024 festival was canceled due to flooding in Kazakhstan.