Collectible coin dedicated to Tushoo Kesuu national ritual released in Kyrgyzstan

The cost of the new coin is 6,940 soms.

Tushoo Kesuu (cutting the fetters) is an ancient Kyrgyz ritual, held when a child makes his first attempts to walk. Since ancient times, it was believed that parents hold this ceremony to wish their child happiness and confidence in the future life journey.

The main motif of the coin is the image of a child taking his first independent steps with cut fetters on his legs. To the left are his parents, and to the right are a yurt and running children who took part in the race dedicated to the ritual. The inscription “Tushoo Kesuu” (cutting the fetters) is in the upper part of the coin, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan says.

Photo credit: The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan

The National Bank points out that the goal of releasing the coin is to reflect and popularize the national customs and ceremonies.

