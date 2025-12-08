EN
    Cold spell to grip Kazakhstan

    12:11, 8 December 2025

    Kazhydromet Meteorological Service warns of increasingly challenging weather conditions in Kazakhstan this week, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Snow, snowstorms, ice-slick and fog are forecast to batter Kazakhstan, it said in a statement.

    Air temperature is reported to plunge starting from December 9.

    The temperature will drop from –13–18 degrees Celsius to –20–25 degrees Celsius since December 9.

    Cold spell is expected to grip Kostanay and Akmola regions on December 9–10 with mercury reading –22–27, locally 30 degrees Celsius.

    Temperatures will drop from –20–25 degrees Celsius to –25–30 degrees Celsius in Pavlodar region on December 9–11.

    Frosts are expected to intensify from –15–20 degrees Celsius to –22–32 degrees Celsius in Karaganda region on December 9–10.

    Frosts are forecast in the range of –25–30 degrees Celsius in East Kazakhstan on December 10–11.

