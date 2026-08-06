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    Cold snap covers parts of New Zealand in snow

    00:40, 6 August 2026

    Parts of New Zealand awoke to a winter landscape on Tuesday as snow covered hills and higher ground across parts of the South Island, while a cold southerly swept through much of the country, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Cold snap covers parts of New Zealand in snow
    Photo credit: New Zealand weather service’s X account

    Dunedin was blanketed in snow, and Christchurch’s Port Hills turned white as the weather system brought wintry showers, hail and strong icy winds.

    Wellington and several other regions also experienced cold, unsettled conditions.

    New Zealand’s weather service warned that temperatures were expected to fall further overnight, increasing the likelihood of widespread severe frosts and black ice on roads.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that El Niño was expected to intensify from August to October 2026, bringing above-normal temperatures across much of the world and significant shifts in rainfall patterns.

    New Zealand Weather Snow World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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