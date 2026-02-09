Cold snap and blizzards to grip Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

Astana

February 10 - Partly cloudy, intermittent precipitation (rain and snow), icy road conditions, ground blizzard in the daytime, southwesterly wind gusting to 9-14 m/s, sometimes reaching - 15-20 m/s and 23 m/s, temperatures -1+1°C at night and in the daytime.

February 11 – Partly cloudy, snow at night and in the morning, blizzard, icy road conditions, southwesterly and westerly wind gusting to 9-14 m/s, sometimes reaching 23 m/s, temperatures - 12-14°C at night and in the daytime, with further decrease during daylight hours.

February 12 – Partly cloudy, without precipitation, southwesterly wind gusting to 9-14 m/s, temperatures at -22-24°C at night, -15-17°C in the daytime.

Almaty

February 10 – Partly cloudy, no precipitation, fog at night and in the morning. Southeasterly wind shifting to a southwest wind with gusts at 3-8 m/s, temperatures -1+1°C at night, +6+8°C in the daytime.

February 11 – Partly cloudy, rain and snow at night and in the daytime, foggy and icy road conditions. Southeasterly wind with gusts reaching 3-8 m/s. Temperatures 0-2°C at night, +5+7°C in the daytime.

February 12 - Partly cloudy, intermittent precipitation (rain and snow), southwesterly wind gusting to 3-8 m/s, temperatures at -1-3°C at night and +1+3°C in the daytime.

Shymkent

February 10 – Partly cloudy, rain, heavy rain at night and in the morning, southwesterly wind shifting to a northeast wind with gusts at 8-13m/s and 15-20m/s, temperatures +5+7°C at night and +10+12°C in the daytime.

February 11 – Mostly cloudy, precipitation, sometimes heavy precipitation (rain, snow). Southwesterly wind shifting to a northwest wind with gusts rising to 8-13 m/s, sometimes reaching 15-20 m/s and 23 m/s at night, temperatures 0+2°C at night and in the morning, with further decrease in the daytime.

February 12 - Mostly cloudy, intermittent precipitation (rain), southeasterly wind gusting to 8-13 m/s, temperatures 0+2°C at night, and +5+7°C in the daytime.