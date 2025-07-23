Coca-Cola to launch new drink with US-produced cane sugar this fall

The presidential announcement, which took much of the industry by surprise, had sparked confusion and concern among agricultural associations, who warned of the potential employment impact of a total sweetener replacement. However, in July 22 statement, Coca-Cola clarified that this will be a new product, not a complete overhaul of the entire product line.

"This fall, the company plans to launch a new variant with American cane sugar in the United States to expand its Coca-Cola Trademark line," the quarterly earnings note reads. "This addition aims to complement our core portfolio, offering consumers a wider choice for different occasions and preferences."

The company did not provide further details about the brand or the exact launch date.

The new product will officially make available an alternative that US consumers have been familiar with for years: the so-called "Mexican Coke," made with cane sugar and imported from Mexico, which is very popular in US restaurants and supermarkets.

Coca-Cola also produces a limited-edition "Passover Coke," which is also corn syrup-free. The decision to use domestically sourced, rather than imported, cane sugar could benefit two key domestic sugar-producing states, Florida and Louisiana, both of which have strong ties to the current Trump administration.

