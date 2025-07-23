Climate extremes drive global food price spikes, study shows

A research team led by Maximillian Kotz analyzed data from 18 countries between 2022 and 2024. The scientists looked at the impact of floods, droughts, and heatwaves on food costs. Results showed that climate-related events are now one of the main reasons behind food price spikes.

In the United Kingdom alone, potato prices rose by 22% after record rainfall in early 2024. In the United States, vegetable prices increased by 80% in California and Arizona due to drought. Europe also faced difficulties as dry weather in Spain led to a 50% jump in olive oil prices.

Asia was also hit hard in 2024, driving cabbage prices up by 70% in South Korea, rice prices up by 48% in Japan, and vegetable prices increased by 30% in China. In Ethiopia, food prices rose by 40% following a long drought.

The researchers also found that climate shocks in one region can affect food prices worldwide. For example, cocoa prices tripled after extreme heat and drought in Ghana and Ivory Coast. Coffee prices increased after similar weather conditions in Brazil and Vietnam.

Photo credit: Unsplash.com

“Until we get to net zero emissions, extreme weather will only get worse, but it's already damaging crops and pushing up the price of food all over the world. People are noticing, with rising food prices number two on the list of climate impacts they see in their lives, second only to extreme heat itself,” the lead author of the study said.

Experts warn that these extreme events may become more common and more severe if countries do not act quickly, especially harming low-income families as access to fresh food decreases, in turn increasing the risk of malnutrition and disease.

The researchers concluded that urgent action is needed to cut greenhouse gas emissions as “climate change continues to push societies towards ever less familiar climate conditions.”

