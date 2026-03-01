Foggy weather to prevail across Kazakhstan on Friday
00:11, 27 March 2026
Much of Kazakhstan will see dry weather under the influence of a vast anticyclone, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet National Weather Service.
Only in the west, south, and east of the country, rains and thunderstorms are expected due to atmospheric frontal systems.
Patchy fog is forecast nationwide.
In the northern, eastern, and central regions, there will be black ice.
In addition, high winds accompanied by dust storms are expected in the west, south, southeast, and center of Kazakhstan.