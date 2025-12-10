Classes restart in Japan following M7.5 quake, new tremor warning issued

Students in affected areas have been asked to remain prepared for immediate evacuation for about a week following Monday night’s quake, which prompted the Japan Meteorological Agency to issue a special alert for coastal regions of Hokkaido and the Sanriku coast.

On Tuesday, more than 300 schools across five prefectures - Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, and Fukushima - were shut down, according to the education ministry. Some facilities with structural damage remain closed, local governments said.

The quake struck at 11:15 p.m. Monday off the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture, triggering tsunami warnings for parts of Hokkaido, Aomori, and Iwate. Several ports reported waves, including Kuji Port in Iwate Prefecture, which recorded a 70-centimeter wave.

The current alert covers 182 municipalities across seven prefectures, from Hokkaido to Chiba, east of Tokyo. Residents are advised to continue daily activities while staying vigilant, though precautionary evacuation is not required.