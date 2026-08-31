CIS news agencies set to boost cooperation in tourism promotion

Addressing those gathered, Kazinform News Agency Managing Director Nagashybek Aldan proposed a more systematic exchange of tourism content, including appointing coordinators for this area.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Nagashybek Aldan highlighted journalists of Kazinform News Agency visited tourist regions of Kazakhstan and offered detailed reports on their services, infrastructure, and leisure conditions. He also expressed readiness to share tourism content with colleagues across the CIS emphasizing that appointing a dedicated coordinator for tourism topics would make cooperation more systematic and effective.

Photo credit: Kazinform

TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov stressed that CIS countries have significant tourism potential, much of it still unknown even to neighboring states.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Kabar News Agency Director Mederbek Shermetaliev drew attention to the preparations for the VI World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan and urged agencies to actively cover the upcoming event of international importance.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Photo credit: Kazinform

As stated there, a systematic exchange of tourism content will expand awareness of new destinations, routes, and attractions and contribute to increasing mutual tourist flows within the CIS.